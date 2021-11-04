Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,289 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

