Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.42. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 173,872 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.06%.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.