Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexans currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Nexans alerts:

Shares of NXPRF traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.75. 230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203. Nexans has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $103.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average of $92.32.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.