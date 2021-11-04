UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TPDKY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

