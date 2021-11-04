TransGlobe Energy’s (TGA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:TGA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 22,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,208. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 8.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

