Analysts Set Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Target Price at $48.46

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Boralex alerts:

BRLXF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. Boralex has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.