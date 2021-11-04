OREO (ORE) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. OREO has a total market capitalization of $5,489.03 and approximately $8,067.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OREO coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OREO has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

OREO Profile

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

