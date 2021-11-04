RSK Infrastructure Framework Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $212.86 million and $2.07 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 785,993,341 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

