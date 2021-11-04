$26.34 Million in Sales Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post $26.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.87 million and the highest is $26.80 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $108.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.03 million to $108.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $106.97 million, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $110.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $14,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $9,455,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $6,825,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $5,978,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

FRST stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,336. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

