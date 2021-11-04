SALT Hits Market Cap of $17.58 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. SALT has a market cap of $17.58 million and approximately $33,129.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00239863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00096454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.