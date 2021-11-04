Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $19.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.76. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

