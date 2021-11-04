Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.42-4.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.55. Edison International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.420-$4.520 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Edison International stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $63.08. 61,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,876. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

