Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $900.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $875.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EQIX. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.12.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $40.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $797.56. 20,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $821.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $16,910,264. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after buying an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 34.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.