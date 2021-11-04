Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.06. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 7,485 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$559.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.22 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.