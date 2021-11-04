AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.72

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.72 and traded as high as $11.83. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 127,254 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on MITT. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,120,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 139,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 311,660 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 955,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 421,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 392,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

