Wayfair (NYSE:W) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Wayfair (NYSE:W) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

W traded down $11.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.99. The stock had a trading volume of 211,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,270. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.15. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.27.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

