Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.86. Summer Infant shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2,196 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 0.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summer Infant in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summer Infant by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summer Infant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 784,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 19,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.