Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,417 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $69,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

ITW stock opened at $229.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

