Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.26

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 43865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65.

Get Aurania Resources alerts:

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.