Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.26

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 43865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

