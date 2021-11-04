Neutron Market Capitalization Tops $59,800.10 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $59,800.10 and $22.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

