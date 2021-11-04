Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.53.

Ambev stock remained flat at $$3.14 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,572,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. Ambev has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 347,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,222,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 139,645 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 734,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 116,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambev (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.