WAX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $156.87 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $850.96 million and approximately $156.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000673 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00032351 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,803,079,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,812,110,003 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

