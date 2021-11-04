Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $336.89 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001556 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00239863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00096454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,829,868 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.