Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $12.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.26.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,499,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

