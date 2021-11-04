Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $12.26 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.26.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,499,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.86%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.