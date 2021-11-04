Analysts Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $583.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report $583.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $588.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.05 million. REV Group reported sales of $616.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

REVG stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,236. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. REV Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,174,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after buying an additional 112,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in REV Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in REV Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,486 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,536,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.