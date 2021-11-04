$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $27.50. 4,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

