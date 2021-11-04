Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,273,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $286,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,088 shares of company stock worth $2,311,434. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

AMTX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,843. The company has a market cap of $666.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

