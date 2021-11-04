Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Issues Earnings Results

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 4,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $218.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monroe Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Monroe Capital worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRCC. B. Riley raised Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

