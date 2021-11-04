Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,933,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NVIDIA by 519.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $19.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,803,461. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $267.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $712.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.66.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

