Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Earnings of $5.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings of $5.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.27 and the lowest is $1.67. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $14.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $41.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.15 to $48.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $52.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $65.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,125.90.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,254 shares of company stock worth $179,966,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded up $90.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,474.30. The stock had a trading volume of 308,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,466. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,380.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,384.57.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

