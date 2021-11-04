MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

MGM stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 588,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,239. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.