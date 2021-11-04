MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.
MGM stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 588,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,239. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.
In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.
