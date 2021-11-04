Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.11 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 5,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,104. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 111.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.46% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $36,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

