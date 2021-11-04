BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $96.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOKF. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,450 shares of company stock worth $2,612,360. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,058. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $109.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

