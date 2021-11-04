SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $698,721.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,250.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,482.07 or 0.07317639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.66 or 0.00327611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.83 or 0.00974412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00087462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.72 or 0.00424033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.00280408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.75 or 0.00249384 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

