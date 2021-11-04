Analysts Set N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Target Price at $17.50

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

NABL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NABL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.23. 9,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,394. N-able has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that N-able will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

