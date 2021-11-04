$38.37 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to post $38.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the lowest is $37.82 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year sales of $167.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $168.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $200.59 million, with estimates ranging from $197.60 million to $202.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ForgeRock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, Accenture plc purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,036,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,063. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.