SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives $14.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms recently commented on SKIL. Oppenheimer began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other SkillSoft news, CFO Ryan H. Murray acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,493,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,039,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 845,329 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,071. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

