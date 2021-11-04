-$0.17 EPS Expected for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PNT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 2,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.