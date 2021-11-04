-$0.17 EPS Expected for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PNT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 2,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

