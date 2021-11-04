BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $61.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000775 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000663 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00032461 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,445,577,523 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

