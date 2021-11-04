Guider Price Up 26.5% Over Last 7 Days (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Guider has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $11,359.71 and $34.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00240403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

