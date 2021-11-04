Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Reaches $0.0000

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $28,954.98 and $678,871.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 98.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00240403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

