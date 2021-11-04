Caspian (CSP) Trading Down 21.5% This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Caspian has a market cap of $11.59 million and $15,849.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00240403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

