Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $31,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $369.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $390.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.29.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

