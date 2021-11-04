Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 15,874 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $54,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $281.79. 10,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,335. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.93. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

