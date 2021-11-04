Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $57.50. 215,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,126,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

