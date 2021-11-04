Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.510-$-1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.01 million.Personalis also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. Personalis has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,345. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

