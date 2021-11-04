Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Sells 717,500 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 717,500 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.1% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,982. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $308.62 billion, a PE ratio of 278.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

