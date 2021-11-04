Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Equinix were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 34.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $41.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $796.71. 7,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,265. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 210.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $821.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $887.65.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.