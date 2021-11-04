Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.66. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.03 and its 200 day moving average is $284.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

